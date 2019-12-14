Pipe Coating Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

Global “Pipe Coating Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Pipe Coating market size.

About Pipe Coating:

Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.

Top Key Players of Pipe Coating Market:

Akzonobel

BASF SE

LyondellBasell

Arkema

The DOW Chemical Company

Dupont

Covestro AG

PPG Industries

Valspar

3M

Axalta Coating Systems

Celanese Corporation

Nippon Paint

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

Major Types covered in the Pipe Coating Market report are:

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

Others Major Applications covered in the Pipe Coating Market report are:

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others Scope of Pipe Coating Market:

A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.

North America is the largest consumption of Pipe Coating, with a sales market share nearly 27.00% in 2015.

The second place is Middle East and Africa; following North America with the sales market share over 20.30% in 2015. Europe and China are another important consumption market of Pipe Coating.

The worldwide market for Pipe Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 12700 million US$ in 2024, from 8740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.