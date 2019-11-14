Pipe Joints Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Countries 2019-2024

Global “Pipe Joints Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Pipe Joints in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pipe Joints Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Victaulic

LESSO

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Industries

Hitachi Metals

Uponor

McWane

Pipelife

Zhejiang Hailiang

Yonggao

Kangtai Pape

RWC

Asahi Yukizai

Rehau

Charlotte Pipe

Pennsylvania Machine

JFE Steel

Kazanorgsintez

Jain Irrigation Systems

Prince Pipes and Fittings

Uni-Joint The report provides a basic overview of the Pipe Joints industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Pipe Joints Market Types:

Metal Pipe Joints

Plastic Pipe Joints

Other Pipe Joints Pipe Joints Market Applications:

Construction Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Pipe components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient pipe is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for pipe joints and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for pipe joints.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for pipe work, thus driving market prospects for pipe joints and fixtures.

Globally, pipe joints are mainly consumed in USA, Europe and China. China is the largest consumption region with consumption amount of 1512.7 M pieces in 2017. During all those regions, Asia has largest CAGR during past five years and greatest market potential.

The worldwide market for Pipe Joints is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 8130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.