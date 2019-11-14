 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pipe Joints Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Countries 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Pipe Joints

Global “Pipe Joints Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Pipe Joints in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pipe Joints Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Victaulic
  • LESSO
  • Mueller Water Products
  • Mueller Industries
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Uponor
  • McWane
  • Pipelife
  • Zhejiang Hailiang
  • Yonggao
  • Kangtai Pape
  • RWC
  • Asahi Yukizai
  • Rehau
  • Charlotte Pipe
  • Pennsylvania Machine
  • JFE Steel
  • Kazanorgsintez
  • Jain Irrigation Systems
  • Prince Pipes and Fittings
  • Uni-Joint

    The report provides a basic overview of the Pipe Joints industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Pipe Joints Market Types:

  • Metal Pipe Joints
  • Plastic Pipe Joints
  • Other Pipe Joints

    Pipe Joints Market Applications:

  • Construction Industry
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Electronic and Electrical Industry
  • Water Treatment Industry
  • Other

    Finally, the Pipe Joints market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Pipe Joints market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Pipe components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient pipe is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for pipe joints and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for pipe joints.
  • Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for pipe work, thus driving market prospects for pipe joints and fixtures.
  • Globally, pipe joints are mainly consumed in USA, Europe and China. China is the largest consumption region with consumption amount of 1512.7 M pieces in 2017. During all those regions, Asia has largest CAGR during past five years and greatest market potential.
  • The worldwide market for Pipe Joints is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 8130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pipe Joints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

