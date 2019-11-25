 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pipe Joints Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 25, 2019

Pipe Joints

Global “Pipe Joints Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Pipe Joints Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Pipe Joints:

Pipe joint is the occupation of installing or repairing piping or tubing systems that convey liquid, gas, and occasionally solid materials. This work involves selecting and preparing pipe or tubing, joining it together by various means, and the location and repair of leaks.Pipe joint work is done in many different settings: HVAC, manufacturing, hydraulics, refineries, nuclear-powered Super carriers and Fast Attack Submarines computer chip fab plants, power plant construction and other steam systems.

Pipe Joints Market Manufactures: 

  • Victaulic
  • LESSO
  • Mueller Water Products
  • Mueller Industries
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Uponor
  • McWane
  • Pipelife
  • Zhejiang Hailiang
  • Yonggao
  • Kangtai Pape
  • RWC
  • Asahi Yukizai
  • Rehau
  • Charlotte Pipe
  • Pennsylvania Machine
  • JFE Steel
  • Kazanorgsintez
  • Jain Irrigation Systems
  • Prince Pipes and Fittings
  • Uni-Joint

    Major Classification:

  • Metal Pipe Joints
  • Plastic Pipe Joints
  • Other Pipe Joints

    Major Applications:

  • Construction Industry
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Electronic and Electrical Industry
  • Water Treatment Industry
  • Other

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Pipe components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient pipe is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for pipe joints and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for pipe joints.
  • Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for pipe work, thus driving market prospects for pipe joints and fixtures.
  • Globally, pipe joints are mainly consumed in USA, Europe and China. China is the largest consumption region with consumption amount of 1512.7 M pieces in 2017. During all those regions, Asia has largest CAGR during past five years and greatest market potential.
  • The worldwide market for Pipe Joints is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 8130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pipe Joints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Pipe Joints product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pipe Joints, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pipe Joints in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Pipe Joints competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Pipe Joints breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Pipe Joints market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pipe Joints sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 135

    TOC of Global Pipe Joints Market

    1 Pipe Joints Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Pipe Joints by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Pipe Joints Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Pipe Joints Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Pipe Joints Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Pipe Joints Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Pipe Joints Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Pipe Joints Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Pipe Joints Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Pipe Joints Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

