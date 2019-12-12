Piperylene Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Piperylene Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Piperylene market size.

About Piperylene:

Piperylene – also known as 1,3-pentadiene – is produced as part of the separation process of crude C5 materials from pyrolysis gasoline (pygas) â both by-products of ethylene manufacture. It is essentially derived from crude oil via a number of extraction steps.

Top Key Players of Piperylene Market:

Sinopec

Formosa Chemical

Zeon Corporation

LOTTE Chemical

Eastman

LyondellBasell

Mitsui

Shell

Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical

Braskem

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

YNCC

Nanjing Yuangang Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813319 Major Types covered in the Piperylene Market report are:

ï¼ 40% Purity

40% -65% Purity

ï¼ 65% Purity Major Applications covered in the Piperylene Market report are:

Adhesives

Paints

Rubber

Other Scope of Piperylene Market:

Piperylene, is an olefins co-product produced during the manufacturing process. It is mainly used to produce hydrocarbon resins with applications in various industries, such as adhesives, paints, rubbers and so on. Among those applications, demand from adhesives industry is the largest one, holding 77.50% share in 2017.

Many piperylene manufacturers have overall industry chains, from the upstream industries to downstream industries, which mean that they have sufficient raw materials and they also expand their piperylene chain to the hydrocarbon resins fields.

Besides, China is the largest consumer of piperylene. The country consumed 227.4 K MT of piperylene in 2017.

The worldwide market for Piperylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.