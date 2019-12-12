 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Piperylene Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Piperylene

GlobalPiperylene Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Piperylene market size.

About Piperylene:

Piperylene – also known as 1,3-pentadiene – is produced as part of the separation process of crude C5 materials from pyrolysis gasoline (pygas) â both by-products of ethylene manufacture. It is essentially derived from crude oil via a number of extraction steps.

Top Key Players of Piperylene Market:

  • Sinopec
  • Formosa Chemical
  • Zeon Corporation
  • LOTTE Chemical
  • Eastman
  • LyondellBasell
  • Mitsui
  • Shell
  • Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical
  • Braskem
  • Shandong Yuhuang Chemical
  • YNCC
  • Nanjing Yuangang

    Major Types covered in the Piperylene Market report are:

  • ï¼ 40% Purity
  • 40% -65% Purity
  • ï¼ 65% Purity

    Major Applications covered in the Piperylene Market report are:

  • Adhesives
  • Paints
  • Rubber
  • Other

    Scope of Piperylene Market:

  • Piperylene, is an olefins co-product produced during the manufacturing process. It is mainly used to produce hydrocarbon resins with applications in various industries, such as adhesives, paints, rubbers and so on. Among those applications, demand from adhesives industry is the largest one, holding 77.50% share in 2017.
  • Many piperylene manufacturers have overall industry chains, from the upstream industries to downstream industries, which mean that they have sufficient raw materials and they also expand their piperylene chain to the hydrocarbon resins fields.
  • Besides, China is the largest consumer of piperylene. The country consumed 227.4 K MT of piperylene in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Piperylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Piperylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Piperylene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Piperylene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Piperylene in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Piperylene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Piperylene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Piperylene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Piperylene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Piperylene Market Report pages: 119

    1 Piperylene Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Piperylene by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Piperylene Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Piperylene Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Piperylene Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Piperylene Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Piperylene Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Piperylene Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Piperylene Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Piperylene Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

