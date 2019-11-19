 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Piston Compressor Industry 2019: Size, Marketing Channel, Positioning, Distributors and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Piston Compressor

Global “Piston Compressor Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Piston Compressor in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Piston Compressor Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Ariel
  • Siemens
  • GE
  • Atlas Copco
  • Burckhardt Compression
  • Howden
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Hitachi
  • Kobelco
  • Shenyang Yuanda
  • Neuman & Esser
  • Gardner Denver
  • Shenyang Blower
  • Sundyne
  • Atelier Francois
  • ABC COMPRESSORS
  • KAESER
  • Mayekawa
  • Corken
  • Fusheng

    The report provides a basic overview of the Piston Compressor industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Piston Compressor Market Types:

  • Vertical
  • Horizontal
  • Others

    Piston Compressor Market Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemical
  • PET Industry
  • General Industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Piston Compressor market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Piston Compressor market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • North America occupied 27.48% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by China and Europe, which respectively account for around 24.93% and 21.30% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 25.24% of the global consumption volume in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Piston Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 7270 million US$ in 2024, from 6250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Piston Compressor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

