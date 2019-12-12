Plant-Based Proteins Market 2020: Global Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Know About Plant-Based Proteins Market:

Plant-based proteins refer to the proteins of pea, rice, together with those of soybeans.

The plant-based proteins market is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing applications in food and beverage industrials.

The global Plant-Based Proteins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Plant-Based Proteins market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Plant-Based Proteins Market:

Glanbia

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

Roquette Freres

Archer-Daniels Midland

Cargill

Burcon Nutrascience

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Agt Food & Ingredients

Ingredion

CHS

The Scoular

Fuji Oil

Wilmar

Ag Processing

Batory Foods

Devansoy

Crown Soya Protein

Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry

Gushen

Regions Covered in the Plant-Based Proteins Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Supplements & Nutritional Powders

Beverages

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Bakery & Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein