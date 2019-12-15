Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025 Available at Market Research Co.

Global “Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Keygene(Netherlands)

Heinz Walz GmbH (Germany)

LemnaTec(Germany)

Photon Systems Instruments(Czech Republic)

Qubit Systems (Canada)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Tecan Group (Switzerland)

LabRepCo (US)

Geneq (Canada)

Illumina (US)

LGC Limited (UK)

Evogene (Israel)

Plant biotechnology equipment refers to a series of high-tech equipment used to realize the application and research of biotechnology on plants.

High demand for transgenic crops and biofuel is driving the market growth. Demand for transgenic crops has been rising owing to various benefits, such as improvement in yield, productivity, and quality of output and development of insect-resistant cultivars in crops.

The global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Plant Research

Breeding

Product Development

Quality Assessment

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Sensors Modules

Imaging Devices

Automated System

Drones

LED Lighting