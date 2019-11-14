Plant Protein-based Food Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

Global “Plant Protein-based Food Market”Market 2019 report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Plant Protein-based Food Industry report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth.
Short Details Of Plant Protein-based Food Market Report – Plant-based proteins are defined as proteins utilized in foods that have been derived from a plant or vegetable source, such as beans, chia, hemp, canola, potato, pumpkin, rice, soy, and wheat, as well as others. Plant Protein-based Food are providing vivid competition to animal protein-based foods.
Global Plant Protein-based Food market competition by top manufacturers
- Pinnacle Foods
- Turtle Island Foods
- ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)
- Amyâs Kitchen
- Atlantic Natural Foods
- Impossible Foods
- The Hain Celestial Group
- Beyond Meat
- Pacific Foods of Oregon
- Monde Nissin Corporation
- Kellogg Company
- Fry Family Food
- Pulmuone Holdings
- HÃ¼gli Holding
- Sweet Earth
- VBites Food
- Maple Leaf Foods
- Kraft Heinz
- Schouten Europe
- Taifun-Tofu GmbH
Scope of the Report:
According to the statistical data, worldwide Plant Protein-based Food demand market is growing in line with GDP. The food services industry has increased need for Plant Protein-based Food to meet consumer demands. Regionally, the driver of this growth will be the North America and Europe market for now, while Asia Pacific Regions will see a rapid growth in forecast period, which will the leading driving force by 2023.
The worldwide market for Plant Protein-based Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 2500 million US$ in 2024, from 2500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Plant Protein-based Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Plant Protein-based Food Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Plant Protein-based Food Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Plant Protein-based Food Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Plant Protein-based Food by Country
5.1 North America Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Plant Protein-based Food Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Plant Protein-based Food by Country
8.1 South America Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Plant Protein-based Food Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
