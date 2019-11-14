Plant Protein-based Food Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

Short Details Of Plant Protein-based Food Market Report – Plant-based proteins are defined as proteins utilized in foods that have been derived from a plant or vegetable source, such as beans, chia, hemp, canola, potato, pumpkin, rice, soy, and wheat, as well as others. Plant Protein-based Food are providing vivid competition to animal protein-based foods.

Global Plant Protein-based Food market competition by top manufacturers

Pinnacle Foods

Turtle Island Foods

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Amyâs Kitchen

Atlantic Natural Foods

Impossible Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

Beyond Meat

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Monde Nissin Corporation

Kellogg Company

Fry Family Food

Pulmuone Holdings

HÃ¼gli Holding

Sweet Earth

VBites Food

Maple Leaf Foods

Kraft Heinz

Schouten Europe

Taifun-Tofu GmbH

Scope of the Report:

According to the statistical data, worldwide Plant Protein-based Food demand market is growing in line with GDP. The food services industry has increased need for Plant Protein-based Food to meet consumer demands. Regionally, the driver of this growth will be the North America and Europe market for now, while Asia Pacific Regions will see a rapid growth in forecast period, which will the leading driving force by 2023.

The worldwide market for Plant Protein-based Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 2500 million US$ in 2024, from 2500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Plant Protein-based Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Soy Protein-based Foods

Wheat Protein-based Foods

Pea Protein-based Foods

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Vegetarian