Plasma Display Panel Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Plasma display panels (PDP) are a ï¬at panel display technology that uses small cells containing electrically charged ionized gases, or plasmas, to produce an image. A plasma display consists of millions of tiny gas-filled compartments, or cells, between two panels of glass.

Panasonic

Samsung

LG

Pioneer

Hitachi (Fujitsu)

Small Size Display â¤42 inch

Middle Size Display 42-51 inch

Plasma TV

Seamless Video Wall

This technology came out as a concept by a Hungarian engineer in 1936. Until 1992, Fujitsu introduced the worlds first 21-inch (53 cm) full-color display. After around 2 decadesâ commercialization, PDP used to be a strong competitor to CRT and LCD panel.

With the advantage such as: capable of producing deeper blacks allowing for superior contrast ratio; wider viewing angles than those of LCD; less visible motion blur; less expensive for the buyer per square inch than LCD, PDP used to have a very strong marketing drive. But also with the significant disadvantages: screen burn-in and image retention; panel couldnât be cut small as LCD can, also heavier than those coming display advance products like LCD, LED, OLED. When Samsung and Changhong LTD announced halt the panel production in 2014, plasma display panel walked out the stage of history.

The worldwide market for Plasma Display Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.