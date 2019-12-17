 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Plasma Display Panel Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Plasma Display Panel

GlobalPlasma Display Panel Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Plasma Display Panel Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Plasma Display Panel Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Plasma Display Panel globally.

About Plasma Display Panel:

Plasma display panels (PDP) are a ï¬at panel display technology that uses small cells containing electrically charged ionized gases, or plasmas, to produce an image. A plasma display consists of millions of tiny gas-filled compartments, or cells, between two panels of glass.

Plasma Display Panel Market Manufactures:

  • Panasonic
  • Samsung
  • LG
  • Pioneer
  • Hitachi (Fujitsu)
  • Changhong

    Plasma Display Panel Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Plasma Display Panel Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Plasma Display Panel Market Types:

  • Small Size Display â¤42 inch
  • Middle Size Display 42-51 inch
  • Large Size Display ï¼51 inch

    Plasma Display Panel Market Applications:

  • Plasma TV
  • Seamless Video Wall
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Plasma Display Panel Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Plasma Display Panel Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Plasma Display Panel Market Report:

  • This technology came out as a concept by a Hungarian engineer in 1936. Until 1992, Fujitsu introduced the worlds first 21-inch (53 cm) full-color display. After around 2 decadesâ commercialization, PDP used to be a strong competitor to CRT and LCD panel.
  • With the advantage such as: capable of producing deeper blacks allowing for superior contrast ratio; wider viewing angles than those of LCD; less visible motion blur; less expensive for the buyer per square inch than LCD, PDP used to have a very strong marketing drive. But also with the significant disadvantages: screen burn-in and image retention; panel couldnât be cut small as LCD can, also heavier than those coming display advance products like LCD, LED, OLED. When Samsung and Changhong LTD announced halt the panel production in 2014, plasma display panel walked out the stage of history.
  • The worldwide market for Plasma Display Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Plasma Display Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122   

