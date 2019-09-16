Plasma Protein Binding Assay Market: Strategies, Comparison, Challenges and Forecast to 2025

The Plasma Protein Binding Assay Market report provides analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, and Opportunities over the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

About Plasma Protein Binding Assay Market:

Plasma Protein Binding Assay is an assay, or an analytic procedure, whose procedure or method relies on the binding of ligand molecules to receptors, antibodies or other macromolecules.[1] A detection method is used to determine the presence and extent of the ligand-receptor complexes formed, and this is usually determined electrochemically or through a fluorescence detection method.[2] This type of analytic test can be used to test for the presence of target molecules in a sample that are known to bind to the receptor.

In 2018, the global Plasma Protein Binding Assay market size was 260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Top manufacturers/players:

3B Pharmaceuticals

Absorption Systems

Admecell

Biotium

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

GE Healthcare

Htdialysis

Merck

Sovicell GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Plasma Protein Binding Assay Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

The Plasma Protein Binding Assay Market Segment by Types:

Equillibrium Dialysis

Ultrafiltration

Ultracentrifugation

Gel Filtration Chromatography

Plasma Protein Binding Assay Market Segment by Applications:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization