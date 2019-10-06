Plasminogen Market 2019 – 2024 Global Insights by Trends, Growth Status, Leading Players Profiles, Segments and Regional Analysis by Market Reports World

Global Plasminogen Market 2019 Research Report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure. The Plasminogen marketplace was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors.
Plasminogen, the proenzyme of the fibrinolytically active enzyme plasmin, is a single chain glycoprotein with a molecular weight of about 90,000-94,000 Da (2). Various isoelectric forms exist and can be separated by means of isoelectric focusing (IEF).The complete amino acid sequence contains 790 amino acids. Native plasminogen (glu-plasminogen) has a N-terminal glutamic acid group. Partial plasma proteolysis gives rise to a molecule with N-terminal lysine (lysplasminogen).Currently, the product has obtained the designation of orphan drug by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Clinical trials are still underway to obtain Marketing Authorization in the United States and in Europe (EU). The report mainly targeting the research status, predicted competitive landscape, market potential and future trends of plasminogen market.
Plasminogen Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Kedrion
- Prometic
- Genentech (Roche)
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Omeros Corporation
The Scope of the Report:
Plasminogen was originally used as an orphan drug for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency, but the researchers found that he had positive effects on wound care and Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment. And there is hope that the amputation costs and pain of such patients will be greatly reduced. Once FDA certification is available in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer area, it will benefit significantly from the 10 billion USD amputation market.
China’s demand is the biggest and the most direct in the entire potential market. The main reason is that China’s gradual growth in per capita consumption and has a relatively good medical system. In addition, China has the largest number of people with diabetes in the world. The market demand is obvious.
If it only acts as an orphan drug, it had almost no development prospects and market, with Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency as an example, the global prevalence around 10 thousand people, we expect 2000-3000 of these people may use the drugs, but the income is far less than the R & D expenditure. But the research team is optimistic about its potential use, especially in wound care and Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment.
The worldwide market for Plasminogen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 16200 million US$ in 2024, from 11400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Plasminogen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
