Plasminogen Market 2019 – 2024 Global Insights by Trends, Growth Status, Leading Players Profiles, Segments and Regional Analysis by Market Reports World

Plasminogen, the proenzyme of the fibrinolytically active enzyme plasmin, is a single chain glycoprotein with a molecular weight of about 90,000-94,000 Da (2). Various isoelectric forms exist and can be separated by means of isoelectric focusing (IEF).The complete amino acid sequence contains 790 amino acids. Native plasminogen (glu-plasminogen) has a N-terminal glutamic acid group. Partial plasma proteolysis gives rise to a molecule with N-terminal lysine (lysplasminogen).Currently, the product has obtained the designation of orphan drug by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Clinical trials are still underway to obtain Marketing Authorization in the United States and in Europe (EU). The report mainly targeting the research status, predicted competitive landscape, market potential and future trends of plasminogen market.

Plasminogen Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

Kedrion

Prometic

Genentech (Roche)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Omeros Corporation



Plasminogen Market Type Segment Analysis:

Intravenous Injection

Eye Drops Application Segment Analysis:

Ligneous Conjunctivitis

Diabetic Foot

Wound Healing