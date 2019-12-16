Plastic Bag Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

About Plastic Bag:

A plastic bag is a type of container made of thin, flexible, plastic film, nonwoven fabric, or plastic textile. Plastic bags are used for containing and transporting goods such as foods, produce, powders, ice, magazines, chemicals, and waste. It is a common form of packaging.

PE

PP

Bio Plastics

Food Packaging & Fresh Keeping

Fiber Products Packaging

Daily Chemical Packaging

Convenient for Shopping

Gift Etc

Garbage & Other Use

Medical Care

Plastic Bag is widely used in Supermarket, food packaging & fresh keeping, fiber products packaging and so on. Downstream market demand is stable.

Global demand of Plastic Bag will fluctuate to 1915 K MT in 2015 from 1972 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries and plastic limit, global demand of plastic bag will keep stable in the coming five years.

Technical barriers to the plastic bags industry is not high, leading to market fragmentation. Small plastic bag manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with giants.

