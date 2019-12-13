Plastic Compounding Machinery Market Size | Rapid Growth, Market Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2025

Plastic Compounding Machines are essential components for plastic production as they provide ideal conditions for polymer mixing, blending additives, upgrade polymer specification and glass fiber reinforcement and other compounding additions. Plastic Compounding Machines are mainly twin-screw extruders of either co-rotating or counter-rotating design. The other design type include single-screw extruders, kneaders & mixers

The demand of Plastic Compounding Machines have grown significantly over the recent past owing to population growth and urbanization coupled with innovation and penetration of plastic products across various end use industry. The rapid change in technology and growing consumerism have brought abundant opportunities for Plastic Compounding Machines to grow locally and globally. Across the globe, significant investments are anticipated to come up in the plastic sector over the next decade. The Plastic Compounding Machines suppliers are gearing up to take advantage of the favorable price and volume position of plastic industry resulting in new investments in the polymer plants.

Kraussmaffei Berstorff

Coperion

Everplast Machinery

Argusjm

Comtec

Useon (Nanjing) Extrusion Machinery

Kairong

Genius Machinery

Ikegai Corporation

Regions Covered in the Plastic Compounding Machinery Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Single-Screw Extruders

Twin-Screw Extruders