Plastic Strapping Market Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth Estimation, Developing Trends and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Plastic

Plastic Strapping Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Plastic Strapping market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Plastic Strapping market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

When plastic strapping was introduced, it was only natural that it was looked upon as a substitute for steel strapping. In one respect, it was  especially in those applications where steel had been used only because there was nothing available. Often, the steel was over specification in the first case. The existence of plastic strapping widens the range of strapping and offers new opportunities. A more important plastic strapping consideration is elongation recovery. Once tension has been applied and the strap has elongated, how hard will the strap try to return to its original length? With plastic, time changes the recovery. If you have a rigid load, polyester might be best. However, because it doesnt elongate much, it doesnt have room to recover. On a shrinking-type load, this can be a problem. Since both nylon and polypropylene elongate more than polyester, and have more room to recover, they would both be better choices. If a high level of retained tension is important, nylon would be the preferred choice and if retained tension is not important, polypropylenes lower price may change the choice.

Plastic Strapping market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Plastic Strapping market are: –

  • Signode
  • M.J.Maillis Group
  • Dynaric?Inc
  • Cordstrap
  • FROMM Group and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The plastic strapping industry concentration is not high; there are hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
  • Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as M.J.Maillis Group and Dynaric have relative higher level of products quality.
  • Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.
  • In the plastic strapping market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of plastic strapping will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Plastic Strapping is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • PP Strapping
  • PET Strapping

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Wood Industry
  • Paper Industry
  • Food & Beverage
  • Textile Industry
  • Other Industries

    Key Performing Regions in the Plastic Strapping Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Plastic Strapping Market Research Offers:

    • Plastic Strapping Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Plastic Strapping market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Plastic Strapping market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Plastic Strapping industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Plastic Strapping Industry.
    • Plastic Strapping Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

