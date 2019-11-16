Plastic Strapping Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Forthcoming Developments Business Opportunities Future Investments to 2024 Worldwide

Short Details of Plastic Strapping Market Report – When plastic strapping was introduced, it was only natural that it was looked upon as a substitute for steel strapping. In one respect, it was â especially in those applications where steel had been used only because there was nothing available. Often, the steel was over specification in the first case. The existence of plastic strapping widens the range of strapping and offers new opportunities. A more important plastic strapping consideration is elongation recovery. Once tension has been applied and the strap has elongated, how hard will the strap try to return to its original length? With plastic, time changes the recovery. If you have a rigid load, polyester might be best. However, because it doesnât elongate much, it doesnât have room to recover. On a shrinking-type load, this can be a problem. Since both nylon and polypropylene elongate more than polyester, and have more room to recover, they would both be better choices. If a high level of retained tension is important, nylon would be the preferred choice and if retained tension is not important, polypropyleneâs lower price may change the choice.

Global Plastic Strapping market competition by top manufacturers

Signode

M.J.Maillis Group

Dynaric

Inc

Cordstrap

FROMM Group

Samuel Strapping

Youngsun

Mosca

Scientex Berhad

Polychem

Teufelberger

Tsukasa Chemical Industry Co

Packware

Polivektris

Strapack

Linder

STEK

TITAN Umreifungstechnik

Cyklop

Hiroyuki Industries

Baole

EMBALCER

PAC Strapping Products

Inc.



The plastic strapping industry concentration is not high; there are hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as M.J.Maillis Group and Dynaric have relative higher level of productâs quality.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the plastic strapping market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of plastic strapping will increase.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PP Strapping

PET Strapping By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry