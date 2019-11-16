Plastic Waste Management Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Plastic Waste Management Market” report provides in-depth information about Plastic Waste Management industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Plastic Waste Management Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Plastic Waste Management industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Plastic Waste Management market to grow at a CAGR of 2.62% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Plastic Waste Management market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Plastic waste management involves landfilling, incineration, or recycling solutions. Our plastic waste management market analysis considers sales from the disposal, incineration, and recycling sectors. Our analysis also considers the adoption of plastic waste management services in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the disposal segment held the highest market share owing to its primary ability to produce methane, which is used to generate electricity. However, the incineration segment will lead the market in 2023 because it is being considered a more viable alternative for plastic management. Plastics can be converted to hydrogen, diesel, crude oil and sulfur, primarily used to generate electricity, through incineration. This trend is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Plastic Waste Management:

Republic Services Inc.

Suez SA

Veolia Environnement SA

Waste Connections Inc.

and Waste Management Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for plastic The use of plastic has been rising across industries such as consumer packaging, healthcare, textiles, food and beverages, retail, and others. The ubiquitous use of plastic has been contributing to the generation of a huge volume of plastic waste. Poor plastic waste management has been causing adverse environmental effects. This, in turn, has prompted governments to implement stringent policies and regulations for effective management of plastic waste. As a result, vendors of the plastic waste management market have been collaborating with industries and governments to establish plants and designated areas for plastic waste management, contributing to the market growth. The global plastic waste management market will record a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global plastic waste management market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Plastic waste management manufacturers, which include Republic Services Inc., Suez SA, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc. Also, the plastic waste management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

