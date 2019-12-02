Platelet Agitators Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Platelet products are unique because they must be stored at room temperature (20ÂºC to 24ÂºC) with continuous, gentle agitation, whereas other blood products are stored at colder temperatures.

Platelet Agitators is product to keep gentle agitation when platelet products in storage.

The classification of Platelet Agitatorss includes Flatbed Agitator, Combination Devices and Circular Agitator, and the consumption proportion of Flatbed Agitator in 2016 is about 61%.

The Platelet Agitatorss are widely used in autonomous blood banks, hospital based blood banks and other field. The consumption proportion of Blood Bank Centers is about 48% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

LABCOLD

TERUMO

SARSTEDT

Helmer Scientific

LMB

EMSAS

KW Apparecchi Scientifici

Nuve

Boekel Scientific

Newmeditech Platelet Agitators Market by Types

Flatbed Agitator

Combination Devices

Circular Agitator Platelet Agitators Market by Applications

Autonomous Blood Banks

Hospital Based Blood Banks