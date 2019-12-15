Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst globally.

About Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst:

Platinum on carbon, often referred to as Pt/C, is a form of platinum used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity. Palladium on carbon, often referred to as Pd/C, is a form of palladium used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity.

Platinum and palladium carbon catalyst are important catalyst used in petrochemical industry. Major raw materials of those catalysts are platinum and palladium. Globally, platinum and palladium are mainly distributed in South Africa and Russia. Also it seems that raw material price have a great influence on platinum and palladium carbon catalyst price.

Manufacture process of platinum and palladium carbon catalyst is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Johnson Matthey, Evonik, Basf, Clariant, Vineeth Chemicals, Shanghai Petrochemical Catalyst, KaiDa Technology, Suzhou Jinxingda and Chenzhou GaoXin Platinum Industry are global major suppliers. Among them, Johnson Matthey is global leader in this industry, with a production of 18.6 MT in 2016.

Global major production regions are distributed in Europe, USA, India and China. In 2016, Europe produced 43.6 MT, with a production share of 37.52%. USA platinum and palladium carbon catalyst production also increased from 20 MT in 2012 to 23.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.78%.

During past five years, global platinum and palladium carbon catalyst demand increased from 94.4 MT in 2012 to 116.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.33%. Platinum and palladium carbon catalyst is mainly used in petrochemical. Global petrochemical consumed platinum and palladium carbon catalyst increased from 46.3 MT in 2012 to 55.1 MT in 2016.

In the future, we predict that global consumption will continue to increase. By 2023, global consumption will be 162.8 MT.

The worldwide market for Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.