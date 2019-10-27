Platinum Series Metals Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Growth Potential Report from 2019-2025

Global “Platinum Series Metals Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Platinum Series Metals industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Platinum Series Metals market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Platinum Series Metals Market:

The catalytic properties of the six platinum group metals (PGM) iridium, osmium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, and ruthenium  are outstanding. Platinum’s wear and tarnish resistance characteristics are well suited for making fine jewelry. Other distinctive properties include resistance to chemical attack, excellent high-temperature characteristics, and stable electrical properties. All these properties have been exploited for industrial applications. Platinum, platinum alloys, and iridium are used as crucible materials for the growth of single crystals, especially oxides. The chemical industry uses a significant amount of either platinum or a platinum-rhodium alloy catalyst in the form of gauze to catalyze the partial oxidation of ammonia to yield nitric oxide, which is the raw material for fertilizers, explosives, and nitric acid. In recent years, a number of PGM have become important as catalysts in synthetic organic chemistry. Ruthenium dioxide is used as coatings on dimensionally stable titanium anodes used in the production of chlorine and caustic. Platinum supported catalysts are used in the refining of crude oil, reforming, and other processes used in the production of high-octane gasoline and aromatic compounds for the petrochemical industry. Since 1979, the automotive industry has emerged as the principal consumer of PGM. Palladium, platinum, and rhodium have been used as oxidation catalyst in catalytic converters to treat automobile exhaust emissions. A wide range of PGM alloy compositions is used in low-voltage and low-energy contacts, thick- and thin-film circuits, thermocouples and furnace components, and electrodes.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The global Platinum Series Metals market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Platinum Series Metals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Platinum Series Metals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Anglo American

Impala

Lonmin

Norilsk Nickel

Platina

Aquarius

Wesizwe

Zimplats

Sedibelo

NorthamIncwala

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Platinum Series Metals Market by Types:

Iridium Metal

Rhodium Metal

Palladium Metal

Platinum Metal

Osmium Metal

Ruthenium Metal

Platinum Series Metals Market by Applications:

Catalyst

Chemical Manufacturing

Electricals and Electronics

Jewellery

Others

The study objectives of Platinum Series Metals Market report are:

To analyze and study the Platinum Series Metals Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Platinum Series Metals manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Platinum Series Metals Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Platinum Series Metals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Platinum Series Metals Market Size

2.2 Platinum Series Metals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Platinum Series Metals Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Platinum Series Metals Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Platinum Series Metals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Platinum Series Metals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Platinum Series Metals Production by Regions

4.1 Global Platinum Series Metals Production by Regions

5 Platinum Series Metals Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Platinum Series Metals Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Platinum Series Metals Production by Type

6.2 Global Platinum Series Metals Revenue by Type

6.3 Platinum Series Metals Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Platinum Series Metals Breakdown Data by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Platinum Series Metals Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Platinum Series Metals Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Platinum Series Metals Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Platinum Series Metals Study

