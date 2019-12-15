Platinum Series Metals Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

Global "Platinum Series Metals Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Platinum Series Metals industry

Platinum Series Metals Market Analysis:

The catalytic properties of the six platinum group metals (PGM)â iridium, osmium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, and ruthenium â are outstanding. Platinums wear and tarnish resistance characteristics are well suited for making fine jewelry. Other distinctive properties include resistance to chemical attack, excellent high-temperature characteristics, and stable electrical properties. All these properties have been exploited for industrial applications. Platinum, platinum alloys, and iridium are used as crucible materials for the growth of single crystals, especially oxides. The chemical industry uses a significant amount of either platinum or a platinum-rhodium alloy catalyst in the form of gauze to catalyze the partial oxidation of ammonia to yield nitric oxide, which is the raw material for fertilizers, explosives, and nitric acid. In recent years, a number of PGM have become important as catalysts in synthetic organic chemistry. Ruthenium dioxide is used as coatings on dimensionally stable titanium anodes used in the production of chlorine and caustic. Platinum supported catalysts are used in the refining of crude oil, reforming, and other processes used in the production of high-octane gasoline and aromatic compounds for the petrochemical industry. Since 1979, the automotive industry has emerged as the principal consumer of PGM. Palladium, platinum, and rhodium have been used as oxidation catalyst in catalytic converters to treat automobile exhaust emissions. A wide range of PGM alloy compositions is used in low-voltage and low-energy contacts, thick- and thin-film circuits, thermocouples and furnace components, and electrodes.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The global Platinum Series Metals market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Platinum Series Metals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Platinum Series Metals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of Platinum Series Metals Market Are:

Anglo American

Impala

Lonmin

Norilsk Nickel

Platina

Aquarius

Wesizwe

Zimplats

Sedibelo

NorthamIncwala

Platinum Series Metals Market Segmentation by Types:

Iridium Metal

Rhodium Metal

Palladium Metal

Platinum Metal

Osmium Metal

Ruthenium Metal

Platinum Series Metals Market Segmentation by Applications:

Catalyst

Chemical Manufacturing

Electricals and Electronics

Jewellery

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

