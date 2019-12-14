Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

Global “Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Playground Artificial Grass Turf globally.

About Playground Artificial Grass Turf:

This report focuses on Playground Artificial Grass Turf in United States market, Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass.

Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Manufactures:

Shaw Sports Turf

Ten Cate

Hellas Construction

FieldTurf

SportGroup Holding

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Sprinturf

CoCreation Grass

Domo Sports Grass

TurfStore

Global Syn-Turf

Inc.

DuPont

Challenger Industires

Mondo S.p.A.

Polytan GmbH

Sports Field Holdings

Taishan

ForestGrass

PP Artificial Grass Turf

PE Artificial Grass Turf

Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Others Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Applications:

School Playground

Public Playground

Stadium

The worldwide market for Playground Artificial Grass Turf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.