Plug Valves Market – Size | Share, Trends, Revenue, Statistics, Key Companies by Regions and Forecast Analysis till 2019-2025

Global “Plug Valves Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Plug Valves market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Plug Valves Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Flowserve

Crane

Brdr. Christensens

Emerson

Weir

SchuF Group

AZ-Armaturen

Galli & Cassina

3Z Corporation

Henry Pratt

ASKA

VETEC Ventiltechnik

FluoroSeal

Regus

Parker

Walworth

DeZURIK

Clow Valve

BREDA ENERGIA

GA Industries

Fujikin

Pister

SS Valve

Val-Matic

UNIMAC

Yuanda Valve

Hugong Valve

Yuandong Valve

KOKO Valve

Gongzhou Valve

Datian Valve

ENINE-PV

REMY Valve

Zhengquan Valve

Plug valve is a quarter-turn on-off valve. The plug itself is often shaped like an upside-down ice cream cone or a cylinder. A handle on top allows the user to turn the plug valve so it rotates and stops or starts the flow of liquid. A minimum of two holes, known as ports, must exist in the plug for liquid to flow. The ports are located on opposite sides of the plug, and when the plug is turned to the open position it creates a passage for the liquid to flow through.For industry structure Analysis, the plug valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of plug valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry.North America occupied 28.37% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by EU and China, which respectively have around 24.84% and 21.16% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.26% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 21.1% of global total.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Power Industry Plug Valves Market by Types:

Non-Lubricated

Lubricated Plug Valve

Eccentric Plug Valve