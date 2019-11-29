PMMA Market 2019 Scope Overview Opportunities Type And Application Forecast To 2024

“PMMA Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by PMMA industry. PMMA Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. PMMA Market analyze factors which influence Demand for PMMAs, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire PMMA industry.

Short Details of PMMA Market Report – PMMA is a synthetic resin produced by the polymerization of methyl methacrylate.

Global PMMA market competition by top manufacturers

Arkema

Chi Mei Corporation

Evonik Industries

KURARAY

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi Kasei

GEHR Plastics

Saudi Methacrylates Company (SAMAC)

This report focuses on the PMMA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponentially growing demand for LEDs.The worldwide market for PMMA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Extruded Sheets

Pellets

Cell Cast Sheets And Blocks

Beads

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Signs And Display

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Medical And Healthcare

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 PMMA Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Extruded Sheets

1.2.2 Pellets

1.2.3 Cell Cast Sheets And Blocks

1.2.4 Beads

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Signs And Display

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Medical And Healthcare

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arkema

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PMMA Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Arkema PMMA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Chi Mei Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PMMA Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Chi Mei Corporation PMMA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Evonik Industries

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PMMA Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Evonik Industries PMMA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 KURARAY

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PMMA Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 KURARAY PMMA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Sumitomo Chemical

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 PMMA Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical PMMA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

