Pneumatic Control Valve Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Emerson

Flowserve

Zhejiang Zhongde

Wuxi Smart Control

Juliang Valve

Zhejiang Sanfang

Samson AG

KOSO

Wenzhou Lipu

Pentair

Cameron

Metso

Owen Kelly

Honeywell

Kitz Group

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Copper

Others Pneumatic Control Valve Market Applications:

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Power Industry

Metallurgy

First, for industry structure analysis, the Pneumatic Control Valve industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 32 % of the revenue market.

Second, the sales of Pneumatic Control Valve increased from 128.9 K units in 2013 to 171.2 K units in 2017 with an average growth rate of 7.36%.

Third, East Coast occupied 39.89% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Central China and Northeast China, which accounted for around 27.86% and 18.34% of the global total industry. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Pneumatic Control Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years