Pneumatic Conveying System Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

About Pneumatic Conveying System Market:

A pneumatic conveying system is a process by which dry bulk materials or powders are transported or carried utilizing a gas from a source to a destination. The bulk materials or granules are transferred through an enclosed conveying pipeline by the collective force of pressure and the gas used (commonly air).

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the pneumatic conveying systems market, in terms of growth rate as well as market size, from 2018 to 2023. High growth in the power generation, food and beverage and pharmaceuticals sectors and new and proactive policy reforms to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in India and China are key factors driving the market in this region. U.S. is estimated to be the largest market globally, and is set to grow at promising CAGR from 2018 to 2023. China is expected to follow, registering the highest growth rate during the same period.

The global Pneumatic Conveying System market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Pneumatic Conveying System in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Pneumatic Conveying System Market by Types:

Positive pressure conveying

Vacuum pressureÂ conveying

Combination conveying

Pneumatic Conveying System Market by Applications:

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Metals, minerals, & ceramics

Plastic and rubber

Pulp and paper

Others

