Pneumatic Tourniquet Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Pneumatic Tourniquet

Global “Pneumatic Tourniquet Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Pneumatic Tourniquet in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pneumatic Tourniquet Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Zimmer
  • Stryker
  • Ulrich Medical
  • VBM
  • D & D
  • AneticAid
  • Hpm
  • DS MAREF
  • Hangzhou Zhengda
  • Hema Medical
  • SMEF
  • Bohua Medical
  • Huifeng Medical

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Pneumatic Tourniquet industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Types:

  • Single bladder Tourniquet
  • Dual Bladder Tourniquet

    Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Applications:

  • Orthopaedic
  • Intravenous regional anesthesia
  • Others

    Finally, the Pneumatic Tourniquet market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Pneumatic Tourniquet market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, there are some producing companies in the world Pneumatic Tourniquet industry, the main market players are Zimmer, Stryker, Ulrich Medical, etc. The sale of Pneumatic Tourniquet is 21 K Units in 2015. And global Pneumatic Tourniquet capacity utilization rate remained at around 59% in 2015.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Pneumatic Tourniquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pneumatic Tourniquet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 115

