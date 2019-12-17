Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market2019: Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts By 2025

Global "Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market" research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Pneumatic Vane Air Motor market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market.

Know About Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market:

Sliding vane air motor is also known as rotary vane air motor or pneumatic vane air motor, which consists of slotted rotor with sliding vanes mounted on a drive shaft. These air motor utilize the energy stored in the form of compressed air that enters the sealed motor chamber and exerts pressure against the vanes of a rotor and provides rotational motion to the central shaft. It converts the potential energy of the compressed air into the mechanical work, providing the necessary torque for the shaft and resulting in rotary motion for various industrial applications.

The demand for tools with variable torques and fastening capabilities is on an increase over the recent years. Whereas, the working of an air motor is dependent on the inlet pressure, which exhibits the linear output torque/speed relationship. However, by regulating the air supply, the output of an air motor can easily be modified. In addition, increase in investment toward superior industrial tools and systems and its ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption drive the growth of the sliding vane air motor market. However, rotary vane air motor has limited scope in heavy duty applications. Moreover, there is possibility of air leakage in these motors, which can hinder the market growth.

The global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market:

Atlas Copco

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.

Ingersoll-Rand

BIBUS AG

FIAM

Desoutter Industrial Tools

Globe Airmotors

Sommer-Technik

Ferry Produits

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Tool

Industrial Equipment