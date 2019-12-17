 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market2019: Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts By 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Pneumatic Vane Air Motor

Global “Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Pneumatic Vane Air Motor market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market: 

Sliding vane air motor is also known as rotary vane air motor or pneumatic vane air motor, which consists of slotted rotor with sliding vanes mounted on a drive shaft. These air motor utilize the energy stored in the form of compressed air that enters the sealed motor chamber and exerts pressure against the vanes of a rotor and provides rotational motion to the central shaft. It converts the potential energy of the compressed air into the mechanical work, providing the necessary torque for the shaft and resulting in rotary motion for various industrial applications.
The demand for tools with variable torques and fastening capabilities is on an increase over the recent years. Whereas, the working of an air motor is dependent on the inlet pressure, which exhibits the linear output torque/speed relationship. However, by regulating the air supply, the output of an air motor can easily be modified. In addition, increase in investment toward superior industrial tools and systems and its ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption drive the growth of the sliding vane air motor market. However, rotary vane air motor has limited scope in heavy duty applications. Moreover, there is possibility of air leakage in these motors, which can hinder the market growth.
The global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market:

  • Atlas Copco
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation
  • Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.
  • Ingersoll-Rand
  • BIBUS AG
  • FIAM
  • Desoutter Industrial Tools
  • Globe Airmotors
  • Sommer-Technik
  • Ferry Produits
  • SANEI Co. Ltd.

    Regions Covered in the Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Tool
  • Industrial Equipment
  • Others

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Revenue by Product
    4.3 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Forecast
    12.5 Europe Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Pneumatic Vane Air Motor Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

