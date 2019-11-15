POC Diagnostics Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global “POC Diagnostics Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the POC Diagnostics industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.
The report offers detailed coverage of the Global POC Diagnostics market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global POC Diagnostics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Global POC Diagnostics Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 138 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
Scope of the Global POC Diagnostics Market Report:
- Currently, there are more companies enter into POC Diagnostics industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, Alere, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Bayer Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, etc.
- Alere is the largest supplier of POC Diagnostics, with the revenue market share about 18% in 2015, and the top 6 supplier of POC Diagnostics, with the revenue market share about 68% in 2015. That is to say, the industry of POC Diagnostics is relative concentration.
- There are nine kinds of POC Diagnostics, which are Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Tumor Markers Testing, Urinalysis Testing and Cholesterol Testing. Blood Glucose Testing is wildly used in the POC Diagnostics, with a revenue market share nearly 46% in 2015. The fastest-growing segment, Cardiac Markers Testing, is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13%.
- POC Diagnostics is used in Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratory and Others. Report data showed that 42.3% of the POC Diagnostics market demand in Clinics application, 34.4% in Hospitals application, and 4.9% in Laboratory application in 2015.
- Development Tendency
- Briefly speaking, in the next few years, POC Diagnostics industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Revenue of POC Diagnostics have brought a lot of opportunities there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
- The worldwide market for POC Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
- This report focuses on the POC Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Global POC Diagnostics market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- Alere
- Roche
- Abbott Laboratories
- Johnson & Johnson
- Siemens Healthcare
- Danaher
- Bayer Healthcare
- Beckman Coulter
- Nipro Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Nova Biomedical
- BioMerieux
- Quidel
- Helena Laboratories
- OraSure Technologies
- Accriva
- Abaxis
- Chembio Diagnostics
- Trinity Biotech
This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Blood Glucose Testing
- Infectious Diseases Testing
- Cardiac Markers Testing
- Coagulation Testing
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
- Tumor Markers Testing
- Urinalysis Testing
- Cholesterol TestingOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Laboratory
- OthersGlobal POC Diagnostics Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global POC Diagnostics market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global POC Diagnostics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
