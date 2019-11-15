POC Diagnostics Market 2019 :Size, Share with Capacity, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Economic Aspect, Market Strategies and Forecast to 2024

The Global “POC Diagnostics Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. POC Diagnostics Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global POC Diagnostics market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.
Short Details of POC Diagnostics Market Report – Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.
Global POC Diagnostics market competition by top manufacturers
- Alere
- Roche
- Abbott Laboratories
- Johnson & Johnson
- Siemens Healthcare
- Danaher
- Bayer Healthcare
- Beckman Coulter
- Nipro Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Nova Biomedical
- BioMerieux
- Quidel
- Helena Laboratories
- OraSure Technologies
- Accriva
- Abaxis
- Chembio Diagnostics
- Trinity Biotech
The Scope of the Report:
Currently, there are more companies enter into POC Diagnostics industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, Alere, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Bayer Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, etc.
Alere is the largest supplier of POC Diagnostics, with the revenue market share about 18% in 2015, and the top 6 supplier of POC Diagnostics, with the revenue market share about 68% in 2015. That is to say, the industry of POC Diagnostics is relative concentration.
There are nine kinds of POC Diagnostics, which are Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Tumor Markers Testing, Urinalysis Testing and Cholesterol Testing. Blood Glucose Testing is wildly used in the POC Diagnostics, with a revenue market share nearly 46% in 2015. The fastest-growing segment, Cardiac Markers Testing, is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13%.
POC Diagnostics is used in Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratory and Others. Report data showed that 42.3% of the POC Diagnostics market demand in Clinics application, 34.4% in Hospitals application, and 4.9% in Laboratory application in 2015.
Development Tendency
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, POC Diagnostics industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Revenue of POC Diagnostics have brought a lot of opportunities there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The worldwide market for POC Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the POC Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 POC Diagnostics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global POC Diagnostics Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global POC Diagnostics Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 POC Diagnostics Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 POC Diagnostics Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global POC Diagnostics Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global POC Diagnostics Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global POC Diagnostics Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America POC Diagnostics by Country
5.1 North America POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America POC Diagnostics Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America POC Diagnostics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America POC Diagnostics by Country
8.1 South America POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America POC Diagnostics Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America POC Diagnostics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa POC Diagnostics by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa POC Diagnostics Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa POC Diagnostics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa POC Diagnostics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global POC Diagnostics Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global POC Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 POC Diagnostics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 POC Diagnostics Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America POC Diagnostics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe POC Diagnostics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific POC Diagnostics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America POC Diagnostics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa POC Diagnostics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 POC Diagnostics Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global POC Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global POC Diagnostics Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 POC Diagnostics Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global POC Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global POC Diagnostics Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
