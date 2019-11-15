Pocket Lighter Market Growth Forecast Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Pocket Lighter Market” report provides in-depth information about Pocket Lighter industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Pocket Lighter Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Pocket Lighter industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Pocket Lighter market to grow at a CAGR of 2.78% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Pocket Lighter market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Manufacturers are offering a wide variety of pocket lighters to address the requirements of end-users. A few of the popular products include reusable lighters, stormproof torch lighters, floating lighters, and waterproof lighters. Specialty lighters such as light capsule lighters, waterproof lighters, and refillable lighters are also available in the market . Capsule lighters are small in size and easy to carry, whereas waterproof lighters are ideal for wet and moist conditions. Pocket lighters are also being widely used in day-to-day applications such as lighting stoves. Hence, the demand for pocket lighters is expected to be high during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the pocket lighter market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand from emerging countries
The demand for pocket lighters is growing continuously in emerging countries due to the rise in the number of smokers. Therefore, the demand for pocket lighters in emerging countries will grow with the increase in the number of smokers.
Competition from substitute products of cigarettes
The decline in sales of cigarettes due to the advent of new tobacco products such as dissolvable tobacco. e-cigarettes. e-hookah. chewing tobacco. and snuff will also affect the growth of the global pocket lighter market. The adoption of other tobacco products such as e-cigarettes is one of the main reasons for the decline in the number of smokers in these countries. Therefore. the increasing adoption of other tobacco products will be a major challenge for the global pocket lighter market during the forecast period.
