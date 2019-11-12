Pocket Lighter Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, and Driven Industry Demands by Key Players till 2023

Pocket Lighter market covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, volume, and value, including market size, as well as price data.

The Pocket Lighter market is predicted to develop CAGR at 2.78% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The Pocket Lighter market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Manufacturers are offering a wide variety of pocket lighters to address the requirements of end-users. A few of the popular products include reusable lighters, stormproof torch lighters, floating lighters, and waterproof lighters. Specialty lighters such as light capsule lighters, waterproof lighters, and refillable lighters are also available in the market . Capsule lighters are small in size and easy to carry, whereas waterproof lighters are ideal for wet and moist conditions. Pocket lighters are also being widely used in day-to-day applications such as lighting stoves. Hence, the demand for pocket lighters is expected to be high during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the pocket lighter market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Pocket Lighter:

BIC

FLAMAGAS (Clipper)

Swedish Match

TOKAI