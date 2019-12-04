Pocket Lighter Market Trends, Growth, Type And Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast To 2023

The “Pocket Lighter Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13130152

Pocket Lighter market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 2.78% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Pocket Lighter market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Manufacturers are offering a wide variety of pocket lighters to address the requirements of end-users. A few of the popular products include reusable lighters, stormproof torch lighters, floating lighters, and waterproof lighters. Specialty lighters such as light capsule lighters, waterproof lighters, and refillable lighters are also available in the market . Capsule lighters are small in size and easy to carry, whereas waterproof lighters are ideal for wet and moist conditions. Pocket lighters are also being widely used in day-to-day applications such as lighting stoves. Hence, the demand for pocket lighters is expected to be high during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the pocket lighter market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Pocket Lighter:

BIC

FLAMAGAS (Clipper)

Swedish Match

TOKAI