Pocket Lighter Market Trends, Growth, Type And Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast To 2023

The "Pocket Lighter Market" Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc.
Pocket Lighter market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 2.78% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Pocket Lighter market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Manufacturers are offering a wide variety of pocket lighters to address the requirements of end-users. A few of the popular products include reusable lighters, stormproof torch lighters, floating lighters, and waterproof lighters. Specialty lighters such as light capsule lighters, waterproof lighters, and refillable lighters are also available in the market . Capsule lighters are small in size and easy to carry, whereas waterproof lighters are ideal for wet and moist conditions. Pocket lighters are also being widely used in day-to-day applications such as lighting stoves. Hence, the demand for pocket lighters is expected to be high during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the pocket lighter market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Pocket Lighter:
The report contains detailed information about the following points:
This report focuses on the global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc., major types, major applications from global and major regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and etc.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand from emerging countries
The demand for pocket lighters is growing continuously in emerging countries due to the rise in the number of smokers. Therefore, the demand for pocket lighters in emerging countries will grow with the increase in the number of smokers.
Competition from substitute products of cigarettes
The decline in sales of cigarettes due to the advent of new tobacco products such as dissolvable tobacco. e-cigarettes. e-hookah. chewing tobacco. and snuff will also affect the growth of the global pocket lighter market. The adoption of other tobacco products such as e-cigarettes is one of the main reasons for the decline in the number of smokers in these countries. Therefore. the increasing adoption of other tobacco products will be a major challenge for the global pocket lighter market during the forecast period.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the pocket lighter market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Key Table Points Covered in Pocket Lighter Market Report:
- Global Pocket Lighter Market Research Report 2019
- Global Pocket Lighter Industry Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2023)
- Global Pocket Lighter Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2023)
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Pocket Lighter Market Analysis by Application
- Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis of Global Pocket Lighter
- Pocket Lighter Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
Competitive Analysis:
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Pocket Lighter market.
Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
Sections 4. MARKET SIZING
Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Sections 10. Pocket Lighter Market Dynamics.
Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS
Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sections 15. APPENDIX
