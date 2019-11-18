 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2019: Determined by Global Business Summary, Data Source, Size, Methodology and Resolutions Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market” by analysing various key segments of this Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics market competitors.

Regions covered in the Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: 

Point of care diagnosis allows for early detection of diseases and can greatly impact the medical outcome of the disease treatment.The point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to register a fast growth over the forecast period owing to the emerging trend of patient-centric services and escalating incidence rates of complicated infectious disorders.In 2018, the global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Alere
  • Calypte Biomedical
  • Chembio Diagnostic Systems
  • Meridian Bioscience
  • MedMira
  • Trinity Biotech
  • Sekisui Diagnostics
  • OraSure Technologies
  • Quidel

    Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Home
  • Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
  • Laboratories
  • Others

    Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Types:

  • HIV POC
  • Clostridium Difficile POC
  • HBV POC
  • Respiratory Syncytial Virus POC
  • HPV POC
  • Influenza/Flu POC
  • HCV POC
  • MRSA POC
  • TB and Drug-Resistant TB POC

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Product
    4.3 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Product
    6.3 North America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Product
    7.3 Europe Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Forecast
    12.5 Europe Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

