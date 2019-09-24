 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Export Research Report and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on September 24, 2019

Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics

Global “Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market” research provides a fundamental overview of the industry such as definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics market report assesses markets such as development trends, competitive landscape, business opportunities, investment plans and expert opinions. The report then estimates, the market growth trends of the Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics industry till forecast to 2025. Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics economy report considers the strategic opportunities in the Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics marketplace and plans the characteristics that’ll be driving the advancement of the marketplace.

Global Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

  • Abbott
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Sekisui Diagnostics
  • Danaher
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
  • Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
  • EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
  • Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)
  • Nova Biomedical
  • PTS Diagnostics

Scope of Report: 

Global Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics  market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics  market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics  market size is valued at 17,019.5 Mn  Billion US$ and will increase to 28,379.6 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.6 during forecast period.

By Product

  • Blood Glucose Monitoring
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Cardiometabolic Diseases
  • Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
  • Hematology Testing Products
  • Others

    By End User

  • Hospitals Bedside
  • Physician’s Office Lab
  • Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
  • Home and Self Testing

    Market by Region: 

    Global

    Key Questions Answered:

    What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
    What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
    Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
    What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
    What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
    What are the key opportunities in the market?
    What are the key companies operating in the market?
    Which company accounted for the highest market growth?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics industry.

