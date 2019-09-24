Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Export Research Report and Forecast to 2025

Global “Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market” research provides a fundamental overview of the industry such as definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics market report assesses markets such as development trends, competitive landscape, business opportunities, investment plans and expert opinions. The report then estimates, the market growth trends of the Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics industry till forecast to 2025. Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics economy report considers the strategic opportunities in the Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics marketplace and plans the characteristics that’ll be driving the advancement of the marketplace.
Global Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
- Abbott
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Quidel Corporation
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Danaher
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
- Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
- Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)
- Nova Biomedical
- PTS Diagnostics
Scope of Report:
Global Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics market size is valued at 17,019.5 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 28,379.6 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.6 during forecast period.
By Product
By End User
Market by Region:
Global
Key Questions Answered:
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the market?
What are the key companies operating in the market?
Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Number of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics procedures by key countries, 2018
4.2. Price analysis of types of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics
4.3. Regulatory scenario by key countries
4.4. Reimbursement scenario by key countries
4.5. New product launches
4.6. Key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
4.7. Key growth indicators of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market
5. Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
5.2.1. Blood Glucose Monitoring
5.2.2. Infectious Diseases
5.2.3. Cardiometabolic Diseases
5.2.4. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
5.2.5. Hematology Testing Products
5.2.6. Others
5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
5.3.1. Hospitals Bedside
5.3.2. Physician’s Office Lab
5.3.3. Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
5.3.4. Home and Self Testing
5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.4.1. North America
5.4.2. Europe
5.4.3. Asia pacific
5.4.4. Latin America
5.4.5. Middle East & Africa
6. North America Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
6.1. Key Findings / Summary
6.2. Market Analysis – By Product
6.2.1. Blood Glucose Monitoring
6.2.2. Infectious Diseases
6.2.3. Cardiometabolic Diseases
6.2.4. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
6.2.5. Hematology Testing Products
6.2.6. Others
6.3. Market Analysis – By End User
6.3.1. Hospitals Bedside
6.3.2. Physician’s Office Lab
6.3.3. Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
6.3.4. Home and Self Testing
6.4. Market Analysis – By Country
6.4.1. U.S.
6.4.2. Canada
7. Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
7.1. Key Findings / Summary
7.2. Market Analysis – By Product
7.2.1. Blood Glucose Monitoring
7.2.2. Infectious Diseases
7.2.3. Cardiometabolic Diseases
7.2.4. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
7.2.5. Hematology Testing Products
7.2.6. Others
7.3. Market Analysis – By End User
7.3.1. Hospitals Bedside
7.3.2. Physician’s Office Lab
7.3.3. Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
7.3.4. Home and Self Testing
7.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
7.4.1. U.K.
7.4.2. Germany
7.4.3. France
7.4.4. Spain
7.4.5. Italy
7.4.6. Scandinavia
7.4.7. Rest of Europe
8. Asia pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
8.1. Key Findings / Summary
8.2. Market Analysis – By Product
8.2.1. Blood Glucose Monitoring
8.2.2. Infectious Diseases
8.2.3. Cardiometabolic Diseases
8.2.4. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
8.2.5. Hematology Testing Products
8.2.6. Others
8.3. Market Analysis – By End User
8.3.1. Hospitals Bedside
8.3.2. Physician’s Office Lab
8.3.3. Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
8.3.4. Home and Self Testing
8.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
8.4.1. Japan
8.4.2. China
8.4.3. India
8.4.4. Australia
8.4.5. Southeast Asia
8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
9. Latin America Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
9.1. Key Findings / Summary
9.2. Market Analysis – By Product
9.2.1. Blood Glucose Monitoring
9.2.2. Infectious Diseases
9.2.3. Cardiometabolic Diseases
9.2.4. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
9.2.5. Hematology Testing Products
9.2.6. Others
9.3. Market Analysis – By End User
9.3.1. Hospitals Bedside
9.3.2. Physician’s Office Lab
9.3.3. Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
9.3.4. Home and Self Testing
9.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
9.4.1. Brazil
9.4.2. Mexico
9.4.3. Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
10.1. Key Findings / Summary
10.2. Market Analysis – By Product
10.2.1. Blood Glucose Monitoring
10.2.2. Infectious Diseases
10.2.3. Cardiometabolic Diseases
10.2.4. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
10.2.5. Hematology Testing Products
10.2.6. Others
10.3. Market Analysis – By End User
10.3.1. Hospitals Bedside
10.3.2. Physician’s Office Lab
10.3.3. Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
10.3.4. Home and Self Testing
10.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
10.4.1. GCC Countries
10.4.2. South Africa
10.4.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11. Competitive Analysis
11.1. Key Industry Developments
11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
11.3. Competition Dashboard
11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players
11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
11.5.1. Abbott
11.5.2. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
11.5.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
11.5.4. Quidel Corporation
11.5.5. Sekisui Diagnostics
11.5.6. Danaher
11.5.7. Siemens Healthcare GmbH
11.5.8. AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
11.5.9. Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
11.5.10. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
11.5.11. Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)
11.5.12. Nova Biomedical
11.5.13. PTS Diagnostics
12.Strategic Recommendation
At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics industry.
