Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Segments, Future Development, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 44.02% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.45%.

The worldwide market for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 30000 million US$ in 2024, from 17600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

ELITech Group

Response Biomedical

Princeton BioMeditech

Alfa Wassermann

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Others On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License) – http://industryresearch.biz/purchase/13860707 Some Points from TOC: 1 Market Overview 1.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Introduction 1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Type 1 1.2.2 Type 2 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 1.3.1 Application 1 1.3.2 Application 2 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.5 Market Dynamics 1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force 2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Manufacture 1 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 2.2 Manufacture 2 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) … 3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.3 Market Concentration Rate 4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Analysis by Regions … 12 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Forecast (2019-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion And Continued… Detailed TOC of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market at https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/13860707#TOC

