Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2019: Leading Countries, Size, Demand, Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Top Manufacturers Analysis, and Forecast

The “Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market” research report has been created with highly developed insights and analytics that will benefit the industry the most. The report provides a significant overview of the product, specification, technology, product type and product analysis taking into consideration key factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The data in this Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) report is presented in graphical form to clearly understand the facts and figures. This Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market report also explains the important developments in the industry regarding the current situation and future developments. The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Research Report provides a unique guide to providing insightful details on the growth factors, deficiencies, risks and opportunities for growth in the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market.

Top manufacturers/players:

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

ELITech Group

Response Biomedical

Princeton BioMeditech

Alfa Wassermann

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Types

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Others

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Applications

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Through the statistical analysis, the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Table of Contents:

1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Overview

2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Competition by Company

3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Company Profiles and Sales Data

4 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

5 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Application/End Users

6 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Forecast

7 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Upstream Raw Materials

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued…

