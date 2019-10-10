Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis 2019-2024

Companies operating in the global “Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Market” are focusing on merger and acquisitions and new product launches to gain competitive advantage. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market, derived from various industrial sources.

Point-of-entry systems are installed in the main water line (where the first entry point of water is received) in your home before being distributed to any outlet points such as washing machines, toilets, sinks and bathrooms. Point-of-entry water purifier is a kind of water purifier installed in the family’s total water inlet to provide whole-house clean water for the family. According to this study, over the next five years the Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amway Global

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Culligan International

Philips

Best Water Technology Group

Coway

Brita

Katadyn Group

Haier Strauss Water

Halo Source

3M Center

Ion Exchange India Limited

Eureka Forbes Limited

Tata Chemicals

Kent RO System

Hindustan Unilever

A O Smith Corporation

Paragon Water System

Eco Water Systems Segmentation by product type:

Media Type Water Purifiers

RO Membrane Type Water Purifiers Segmentation by application:

Household