Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Global Market Development Trend Analysis 2024

Point-of-use (POU) Installed at specific water entrypoints (often kitchen counters and bathrooms), Pointof Use systems are used to produce purified drinkingwater. Point-of-use water purifier can be used with pipeline machine (faucet), mainly used for direct drinking, beauty, cooking, etc., to meet the needs of direct drinking. According to this study, over the next five years the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers business.

Amway Global

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Culligan International

Philips

Best Water Technology Group

Coway

Brita

Katadyn Group

Haier Strauss Water

Halo Source

3M Center

Ion Exchange India Limited

Eureka Forbes Limited

Tata Chemicals

Kent RO System

Hindustan Unilever

A O Smith Corporation

Paragon Water System

Eco Water Systems The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Segmentation by product type:

UV Sterilizer Only

UV sterilizer with integrated pre-filter package

Other Segmentation by application:

Household