Polio Vaccine Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

About Polio Vaccine:

Polio vaccines are vaccines used to prevent poliomyelitis. There are two types: one that uses inactivated poliovirus and is given by injection, and one that uses weakened poliovirus and is given by mouth.

Sanofi

GSK

Bibcol

Serum Institute

Tiantan Biological

IMBCA

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Bio-Med

Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Polio Vaccine Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV)

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) Polio Vaccine Market Applications:

Public

The global average price of Polio Vaccine is in the increasing trend, from 497 USD/K doses in 2012 to 534 USD/K doses in 2016. With the situation of global economy and the IPV more and more popular, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Polio Vaccine includes Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), and the revenue proportion of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) in 2016 is about 15.4%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Polio Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1630 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.