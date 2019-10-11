Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Industry  Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Dominating Key Players:

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

CCM

JL Chemtonic

Xantara Sdn Bhd

Kemwater

Aditya Birla

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

JSC Southern Basic Chemicals

About Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC): Poly alumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in Pulp & Paper, textiles, water treatment and Plastic & Rubber etc.

Solid

Liquid Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Applications:

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Water Treatment

Plastic & Rubber