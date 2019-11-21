 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK)

Global “Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Arkema
  • Rallis
  • Kaisheng New Materials
  • OPM
  • Polymics

    The report provides a basic overview of the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Types:

  • Electrophilic substitution
  • Nucleophilic substitution

    Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Applications:

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive Industry
  • Medical Industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.
  • The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.
  • This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.
  • Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.
  • The worldwide market for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 72 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122

    1 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

