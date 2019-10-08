Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market 2019 Size, Latest Advancement and New Upcoming Trends To 2024

About Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK):

Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic in the PAEK (Poly Aryl Ether Ketone) family, with high heat resistance, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high mechanical loads.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Arkema

Rallis

Kaisheng New Materials

OPM

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Types:

Electrophilic substitution

Nucleophilic substitution

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Applications:

Aerospace

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Scope of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market:

The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.

The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.

This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.

Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 72 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.