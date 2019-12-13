 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyacrylamide Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Polyacrylamide

GlobalPolyacrylamide Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Polyacrylamide market size.

About Polyacrylamide:

Polyacrylamide (abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent.

Top Key Players of Polyacrylamide Market:

  • SNF FLOERGER
  • Kemira
  • BASF
  • ASHLAND
  • NALCO
  • Dia-Nitrix
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Arakawa Chemical
  • SNF China
  • PetroChina Daqing
  • Bejing Hengju
  • Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals
  • Xitao Polymer
  • Shandong Polymer
  • Anhui Tianrun Chemicals
  • Zhengzhou Zhengli Polymer
  • Xinxiang Boyuan Water-purifying Materials
  • Zibo Xinye Chemical

    Major Types covered in the Polyacrylamide Market report are:

  • Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)
  • Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)
  • Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)
  • Amphoteric Polyacrylamide (PAM-CA)

    Major Applications covered in the Polyacrylamide Market report are:

  • Water Treatment
  • Oil Extraction Areas
  • Paper Sector
  • Textile Industry
  • Other Areas

    Scope of Polyacrylamide Market:

  • First, the Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in EU US and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like SNF and BASF, both have perfect products. As to China, it is PetroChina Daqing lead the industry, followed by Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals.
  • Second, from polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Polyacrylamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyacrylamide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Polyacrylamide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyacrylamide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyacrylamide in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Polyacrylamide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Polyacrylamide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Polyacrylamide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyacrylamide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Polyacrylamide Market Report pages: 139

    1 Polyacrylamide Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Polyacrylamide by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Polyacrylamide Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polyacrylamide Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polyacrylamide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polyacrylamide Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polyacrylamide Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polyacrylamide Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polyacrylamide Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polyacrylamide Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

