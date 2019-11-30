Polyacrylamides Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2024 | Latest Research Report by Market Reports World

“Polyacrylamides Market” additionally provide Benefits and Dis advantages within this report also this report also has Large companies in this sector their shares within this Industry with Polyacrylamides economy major Types and Applications. The International Polyacrylamides Market report offers a profound analysis of the Polyacrylamides trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market.

Short Details of Polyacrylamides Market Report – Polyacrylamide (IUPAC poly(2-propenamide) or poly(1-carbamoylethylene), abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked, typically using N, N-methylenebisacrylamide. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, and can also be called ghost crystals when cross-linked, and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent. More recently, it has been used as a subdermal filler for aesthetic facial surgery.

Global Polyacrylamides market competition by top manufacturers

SNF Group

PetroChina Daqing

Kemira

BASF

Shandong Polymer

Bejing Hengju

Anhui Tianrun

ASHLAND

Zhengzhou Zhengli

NALCO

Anhui Jucheng

Dia-Nitrix

And many More…………………..

The Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from China. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China. China has a unshakable status in this industry, like PetroChina Daqing, Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals. As to Europe, SNF and BASF lead the industryFrom polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.The worldwide market for Polyacrylamides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 4800 million US$ in 2024, from 3500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Polyacrylamides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Oil & Gas Extraction

Mining

Paints & Coasting

Agriculture

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyacrylamides Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

1.2.2 Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

1.2.3 Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Water Treatment

1.3.2 Paper & Pulp

1.3.3 Oil & Gas Extraction

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Paints & Coasting

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SNF Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Polyacrylamides Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SNF Group Polyacrylamides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 PetroChina Daqing

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Polyacrylamides Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 PetroChina Daqing Polyacrylamides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Kemira

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Polyacrylamides Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kemira Polyacrylamides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 BASF

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Polyacrylamides Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 BASF Polyacrylamides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Shandong Polymer

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Polyacrylamides Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Shandong Polymer Polyacrylamides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

And Continue………………………………….

