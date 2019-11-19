 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Global “Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14112877

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • DOLAN GmbH
  • MemPro
  • AKSA
  • Montefibre
  • Dralon
  • Formosa Plastics
  • Unichem
  • Toray
  • Taekwangsf
  • TOYOBO
  • Mitsubishi Rayon Group
  • TAF
  • Pasupati Acrylon
  • Fisipe
  • Polimir

    The report provides a basic overview of the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Types:

  • Acrylic Staple Fiber
  • Acrylic Tow
  • Acrylic Top

    Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Applications:

  • Filtration
  • Textiles
  • Precursors to carbon fiber
  • Outdoor
  • Fiber-reinforced concrete

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14112877

    Finally, the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • There are many Polyacrylonitrile manufactures in the world, global Polyacrylonitrile production will reach about 3000K MT in 2016 from 2700K MT in 2011. The average growth is about 4.6% from 2011 to 2016. Polyacrylonitrile production main focus on China, Europe, Japan and USA Polyacrylonitrile production took about 90%, China Polyacrylonitrile production took about 40% of total market in 2015.
  • Global demand of Polyacrylonitrile has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.6%, and similar to production growth. Polyacrylonitrile major type is Acrylic Staple Fiber, Acrylic Tow and Acrylic Top. Downstream applications field include Filtration, Textiles, Precursors to carbon fiber, Outdoor and Fiber-reinforced concrete, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Polyacrylonitrile, and stimulate the development of Polyacrylonitrile industry.
  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties ,and coupled with PAN industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into PAN industry, the current demand for PAN product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary PAN products on the market do not sell well, PANâs price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the PAN industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Polyacrylonitrile retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Polyacrylonitrile brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Polyacrylonitrile field.
  • The worldwide market for Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 7730 million US$ in 2024, from 7940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 135

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14112877

    1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Egg Replacers Market 2019-2025 | Report includes Industrial potential Growth with Market share analysis and also include Key Players, Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends

    Copper Oxide Nanoparticles Market 2019 by Company, Product introduction, Wound Closure Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2024

    Global Garlic Oil Market Report 2019 – Industry Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Market Dynamics

    Cooktops Market 2019 by Growth Rate, Key Manufacturers, Market Size, Market Current Status, Share, Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.