Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

About Polyacrylonitrile (PAN):

Polyacrylonitrile is a semicrystalline synthetic polymer resin (acrylic resin). Commonly abbreviated as PAN, Polyacrylonitrile’s empirical formula is (C3H3N)n. It is a hard rigid thermoplastic material that is resistant to most solvents and chemicals, slow to burn and has low permeability to gases. Polyacrylonitrile can also be carbonized for battery applications.

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Manufactures:

DOLAN GmbH

MemPro

AKSA

Montefibre

Dralon

Formosa Plastics

Unichem

Toray

Taekwangsf

TOYOBO

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

TAF

Pasupati Acrylon

Fisipe

Polimir Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Types:

Acrylic Staple Fiber

Acrylic Tow

Acrylic Top Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Applications:

Filtration

Textiles

Precursors to carbon fiber

Outdoor

There are many Polyacrylonitrile manufactures in the world, global Polyacrylonitrile production will reach about 3000K MT in 2016 from 2700K MT in 2011. The average growth is about 4.6% from 2011 to 2016. Polyacrylonitrile production main focus on China, Europe, Japan and USA Polyacrylonitrile production took about 90%, China Polyacrylonitrile production took about 40% of total market in 2015.

Global demand of Polyacrylonitrile has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.6%, and similar to production growth. Polyacrylonitrile major type is Acrylic Staple Fiber, Acrylic Tow and Acrylic Top. Downstream applications field include Filtration, Textiles, Precursors to carbon fiber, Outdoor and Fiber-reinforced concrete, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Polyacrylonitrile, and stimulate the development of Polyacrylonitrile industry.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties ,and coupled with PAN industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into PAN industry, the current demand for PAN product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary PAN products on the market do not sell well, PAN’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the PAN industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Polyacrylonitrile retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Polyacrylonitrile brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Polyacrylonitrile field.

The worldwide market for Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 7730 million US$ in 2024, from 7940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

