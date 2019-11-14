Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Polyamide 6 (PA6) market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Polyamide 6 (PA6) market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Polyamide 6 (PA6) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Polyamide -6 (PA6) is a semi-crystalline polyamide commonly known as Nylon-6. Polyamide-6 is generally produced by polymerization of caprolacta. The strength, durability and elasticity which it offers is widely appreciated in industries. Properties such as ability to withstand high pressure, temperature and various chemical makes it a highly valued material. These physical and chemical properties makes Polyamide-6 suitable for various application sectors.Â .

Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

DuPont

Royal DSM

UBE INDUSTRIES

Invista and many more. Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market can be Split into:

Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber

Polyamide-6 (PA6) Resin. By Applications, the Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market can be Split into:

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Textile

Industrial