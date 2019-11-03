Polyamide 6,6 Market 2019: Manufactures, Region Segmentation, Product Types and Forecast till 2024

Global “Polyamide 6,6 Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Polyamide 6,6 market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Polyamide 6,6

Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. The repeat unit of polyamide 66 is C12H22O2N2. There is a wide range of nylon 6,6 polymer for use in industrial, textile, and automotive applications. Nylon 6,6 is desirable in many applications due to its outstanding tenacity, elasticity, dye-fastness and high melting point.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038071

Polyamide 6,6 Market Key Players:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang Global Polyamide 6,6 market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Polyamide 6,6 has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Polyamide 6,6 in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Polyamide 6,6 Market Types:

PA66 -Plastic

PA66-Fiber Polyamide 6,6 Market Applications:

Automotive

Textiles and Carpet

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038071 Major Highlights of Polyamide 6,6 Market report: Polyamide 6,6 Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Polyamide 6,6, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for PA66, with revenue exceeding 3 Billion $ in 2016. Europe and China are expected to reach 2.17 Billion $ and 1.17 Billion $ in 2017, respectively.

In application, PA66 downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment, textile and others and recently PA66 has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 52.51% of total downstream consumption of PA66 in global in 2016.

In price, the price of PA66 average price decrease from $ 4659 in 2011 to $ 3155 in 2016. The price of PA66 was decreased year by year.

The worldwide market for Polyamide 6,6 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 8830 million US$ in 2024, from 7630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.