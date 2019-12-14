 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyamide 6,6 Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Polyamide 6,6

GlobalPolyamide 6,6 Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Polyamide 6,6 market size.

About Polyamide 6,6:

Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. The repeat unit of polyamide 66 is C12H22O2N2. There is a wide range of nylon 6,6 polymer for use in industrial, textile, and automotive applications. Nylon 6,6 is desirable in many applications due to its outstanding tenacity, elasticity, dye-fastness and high melting point.

Top Key Players of Polyamide 6,6 Market:

  • Invista
  • Ascend
  • Solvay
  • BASF
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Dupont
  • Radici Group
  • Shenma
  • Hua Yang

    Major Types covered in the Polyamide 6,6 Market report are:

  • PA66 -Plastic
  • PA66-Fiber

    Major Applications covered in the Polyamide 6,6 Market report are:

  • Automotive
  • Textiles and Carpet
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Machinery
  • Others

    Scope of Polyamide 6,6 Market:

  • As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for PA66, with revenue exceeding 3 Billion $ in 2016. Europe and China are expected to reach 2.17 Billion $ and 1.17 Billion $ in 2017, respectively.
  • In application, PA66 downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment, textile and others and recently PA66 has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 52.51% of total downstream consumption of PA66 in global in 2016.
  • In price, the price of PA66 average price decrease from $ 4659 in 2011 to $ 3155 in 2016. The price of PA66 was decreased year by year.
  • The worldwide market for Polyamide 6,6 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 8830 million US$ in 2024, from 7630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyamide 6,6 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Polyamide 6,6 product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyamide 6,6, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyamide 6,6 in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Polyamide 6,6 competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Polyamide 6,6 breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Polyamide 6,6 market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyamide 6,6 sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    1 Polyamide 6,6 Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Polyamide 6,6 by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Polyamide 6,6 Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polyamide 6,6 Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polyamide 6,6 Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polyamide 6,6 Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polyamide 6,6 Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polyamide 6,6 Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

