Polyamide 6,6 Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Polyamide 6,6 Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Polyamide 6,6 market size.

About Polyamide 6,6:

Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. The repeat unit of polyamide 66 is C12H22O2N2. There is a wide range of nylon 6,6 polymer for use in industrial, textile, and automotive applications. Nylon 6,6 is desirable in many applications due to its outstanding tenacity, elasticity, dye-fastness and high melting point.

Top Key Players of Polyamide 6,6 Market:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038071 Major Types covered in the Polyamide 6,6 Market report are:

PA66 -Plastic

PA66-Fiber Major Applications covered in the Polyamide 6,6 Market report are:

Automotive

Textiles and Carpet

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Others Scope of Polyamide 6,6 Market:

As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for PA66, with revenue exceeding 3 Billion $ in 2016. Europe and China are expected to reach 2.17 Billion $ and 1.17 Billion $ in 2017, respectively.

In application, PA66 downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment, textile and others and recently PA66 has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 52.51% of total downstream consumption of PA66 in global in 2016.

In price, the price of PA66 average price decrease from $ 4659 in 2011 to $ 3155 in 2016. The price of PA66 was decreased year by year.

The worldwide market for Polyamide 6,6 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 8830 million US$ in 2024, from 7630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.