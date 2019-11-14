 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyamide 6,6 Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Polyamide 6,6

Global Polyamide 6,6 Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Polyamide 6,6 Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Polyamide 6,6 industry.

Geographically, Polyamide 6,6 Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Polyamide 6,6 including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Polyamide 6,6 Market Repot:

  • Invista
  • Ascend
  • Solvay
  • BASF
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Dupont
  • Radici Group
  • Shenma
  • Hua Yang

    About Polyamide 6,6:

    Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. The repeat unit of polyamide 66 is C12H22O2N2. There is a wide range of nylon 6,6 polymer for use in industrial, textile, and automotive applications. Nylon 6,6 is desirable in many applications due to its outstanding tenacity, elasticity, dye-fastness and high melting point.

    Polyamide 6,6 Industry report begins with a basic Polyamide 6,6 market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Polyamide 6,6 Market Types:

  • PA66 -Plastic
  • PA66-Fiber

    Polyamide 6,6 Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Textiles and Carpet
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Machinery
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Polyamide 6,6 market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Polyamide 6,6?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Polyamide 6,6 space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Polyamide 6,6?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Polyamide 6,6 market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Polyamide 6,6 opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Polyamide 6,6 market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Polyamide 6,6 market?

    Scope of Report:

  • As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for PA66, with revenue exceeding 3 Billion $ in 2016. Europe and China are expected to reach 2.17 Billion $ and 1.17 Billion $ in 2017, respectively.
  • In application, PA66 downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment, textile and others and recently PA66 has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 52.51% of total downstream consumption of PA66 in global in 2016.
  • In price, the price of PA66 average price decrease from $ 4659 in 2011 to $ 3155 in 2016. The price of PA66 was decreased year by year.
  • The worldwide market for Polyamide 6,6 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 8830 million US$ in 2024, from 7630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyamide 6,6 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Polyamide 6,6 Market major leading market players in Polyamide 6,6 industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Polyamide 6,6 Industry report also includes Polyamide 6,6 Upstream raw materials and Polyamide 6,6 downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Polyamide 6,6 Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Polyamide 6,6 by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Polyamide 6,6 Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polyamide 6,6 Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polyamide 6,6 Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polyamide 6,6 Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polyamide 6,6 Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polyamide 6,6 Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.