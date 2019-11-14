Polyamide 6,6 Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

Global Polyamide 6,6 Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Polyamide 6,6 Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Polyamide 6,6 industry.

Geographically, Polyamide 6,6 Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Polyamide 6,6 including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Polyamide 6,6 Market Repot:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang About Polyamide 6,6: Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. The repeat unit of polyamide 66 is C12H22O2N2. There is a wide range of nylon 6,6 polymer for use in industrial, textile, and automotive applications. Nylon 6,6 is desirable in many applications due to its outstanding tenacity, elasticity, dye-fastness and high melting point. Polyamide 6,6 Industry report begins with a basic Polyamide 6,6 market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Polyamide 6,6 Market Types:

PA66 -Plastic

PA66-Fiber Polyamide 6,6 Market Applications:

Automotive

Textiles and Carpet

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for PA66, with revenue exceeding 3 Billion $ in 2016. Europe and China are expected to reach 2.17 Billion $ and 1.17 Billion $ in 2017, respectively.

In application, PA66 downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment, textile and others and recently PA66 has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 52.51% of total downstream consumption of PA66 in global in 2016.

In price, the price of PA66 average price decrease from $ 4659 in 2011 to $ 3155 in 2016. The price of PA66 was decreased year by year.

The worldwide market for Polyamide 6,6 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 8830 million US$ in 2024, from 7630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.